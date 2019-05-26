Auger-Aliassime out of Roland Garros

Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew from Roland Garros after suffering from a left thigh injury. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 26 — Canada teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew from Roland Garros on Sunday, just a day after finishing runner-up to Benoit Paire in Lyon.

The 18-year-old was seeded 25 and had been due to face Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the first round on his maiden appearance in the main draw in Paris.

Organisers said that the young Canadian was suffering from a left thigh injury.

His withdrawal but his spot in the first round draw has been taken by Spanish lucky loser Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Auger-Aliassime has yet to win a match at a Grand Slam. — AFP