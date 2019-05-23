Goh urges teammates not to fear opponents in Sudirman Cup

Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia in their mixed doubles semi-final match against Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen of China at the Danisa Denmark Open in Odense, Denmark, October 22, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Malaysia’s skipper Goh Soon Huat has urged his teammates not to fear the opponents in the 2019 Sudirman Cup quarter-finals battle, tomorrow.

The mixed doubles player said he was confident that all the shuttlers were ready to face their opponents and hoped that they could create an upset over the new badminton powerhouse Japan.

“It does not matter who we are up against, I believe the team is ready to fight and to give our best.

“As team captain, I am encouraging my teammates to go on court with confidence and not fear our opponents, for we have the support of all Malaysians and we will give our very best,” he said in the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Instagram account today.

Malaysia, which finished second in Group D, was drawn to fight against second seeded, Japan, which was the winner of Group A.

The draw for the quarter-final play-offs was done immediately after the group stage was concluded last night.

The national badminton squad lost 3-1 to Japan in the last edition in Gold Coast, Australia in 2017. — Bernama