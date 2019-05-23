Cheng Hoe calls Zarif to replace Hafizul Hakim

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 10, 2018 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — PKNS FC goalkeeper, Zarif Irfan Hashimuddin had been summoned to the Harimau Malaya squad centralised training camp starting from May 27.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper was called to join the training camp in preparation to face the first round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying campaign.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) via its Facebook said that national coach Tan Cheng Hoe had called Zarif Irfan to replace Perak goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy who was injured.

Malaysia would face Timor Leste on June 7 while the reciprocal action would be on June 11. Both matches would take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium at 8.45pm.

Prior to this, the squad under Cheng Hoe would hold a friendly match against Nepal on June 2 also at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

If the Harimau Malaya squad could overcome Timor Leste, it would qualify for the second round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asia Cup qualifier involving 40 of the best teams in Asia which would be divided into eight groups (five teams to a group) and would take place for nine months, for 10 days of matches from September 5, 2019 until June 9, 2020. — Bernama