TMJ: MFL only has one agenda ― to develop the national football industry

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim says MFL only has one agenda, namely, to develop the national football industry, and as such, the issue of having other agendas did not arise, as claimed by certain quarters. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, May 22 ― Malaysian Football League (MFL) chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim stressed that MFL has no other issues following the delay in the handing over of annual grants to all the teams contesting in the Malaysian League (M League).

He said that, as far as he knew, MFL only has one agenda, namely, to develop the national football industry, and as such, the issue of having other agendas did not arise, as claimed by certain quarters.

“To me, anybody who is involved in the national football industry has the right to question (on the issue of grants) but don’t speculate when you ask questions, as, for example, whether there is another agenda in MFL.

“MFL only has one agenda, namely, to advance national football. That is the only agenda MFL has,” he told a media conference here today.

He said MFL did not mean to delay the payment but it was slightly affected after facing the sponsorship contract termination with Telekom Malaysia.

“ but we don’t want to use that as a reason or as an excuse (in not giving the grant). MFL today have to deliver. There is no two ways about it.

“Regardless, we must deliver this year to ensure the grants and TV right money will be given to all participating teams. This is the responsibility and trust which is given to MFL,” he added.

He was commenting on the claims of certain quarters who regarded MFL, as the administrator of the M League, as having its own agenda when delaying the handing over of the annual grants to all teams.

Tunku Ismail said that, looking at the current situation, there was already a need to source for sponsors from abroad to ensure that the national football industry would continue to expand.

“We must find sponsors from abroad so that MFL can continue to give grants to the other teams, and MFL is working hard on this matter,” he said. ― Bernama