Bencic stuns Osaka in Madrid

Japan’s Naomi Osaka reacts during her quarter-final match against Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic during the Madrid Open May 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, May 9 — Belinda Bencic knocked top seed Naomi Osaka out in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open today with a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 comeback win.

It was the second victory in two months for the Swiss over Japan’s world number one after Bencic shocked Osaka at Indian Wells in March.

Osaka served for the match in the third set leading 5-4 but could not touch a backhand return winner off the Bencic racquet.

Bencic was the first Swiss woman to play a Madrid quarter-final since Patty Schnyder 10 years ago. — AFP