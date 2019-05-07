National football lost another football legend after Anuar Abu Bakar dies

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The country lost another football legend when former national and Selangor player, Anuar Abu Bakar breathed his last about 9.30pm, last night.

The late Anuar, who turned 48 on April 28, was suffering from a stage four liver cancer and was confirmed dead at the Shah Alam Hospital last night and was laid to rest at the Section 21 Islamic Cemetary, Shah Alam this morning.

The Muar-born player, who played as midfielder and striker, had represented the Harimau Malaya squad between 1993 and 1997 at Pestabola Merdeka (1995), Chiangmai, Thailand SEA Games (1995) and the Tiger Cup in Singapore (1996).

Anuar, who was well-known as ‘Supersub’ in the Malaysian League because of his agility to score in the last minute of the match, had enabled his team to change the result of the game in the 90s.

He once helped the ‘The Red Giants’ squad to win the Malaysia Cup, FA Cup and the Charity Shield as well as the treble in 1997 and he had also played for Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Selangor MPPJ teams.

Anuar has also served as a coach for PKNS FC, T-Team and Johor Darul Ta’zim Under-15 squad as well as assistant coach of Selangor and lastly, served as head coach for UiTM FC President Cup squad.

Former national player, Muhammad Shahrom Abdul Kalam was among individuals who expressed their condolences through the social media.

“May the late coach Anuar Abu Bakar be placed among the believers. When a teacher teaches you and he is gone, his knowledge will be embedded in the heart... Al-Fatihah for coach Anuar Abu Bakar.

“His words on the finals night in 2015 still linger, ‘capt! Tonight we will make history! Say the prayers’ Hopefully the spirits are calm down there,” said the PKNS FC player via his Twitter account.

Muhammad Shahrom refers to the 2015 Malaysia Cup final which saw Selangor beat Kedah 2-0 at Shah Alam Stadium, where he was then the captain of the Red Yellow squad while Anuar served as assistant coach to Mehmet Durakovic.

Also sharing the sadness were the Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, the Football Association of Malaysia, Selangor Football Association (FAS), Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as well as the other local football players, coaches and supporters.

Previously, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) in collaboration with FAS had raised RM33,624 through the ‘Anuar Abu Bakar Legend Fund’ which was launched in late March.

The contribution was handed over to his son Amriq Shah during the Super League match between Selangor and Melaka United at the Shah Alam Stadium on Saturday. — Bernama