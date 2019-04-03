Westbrook hits 20-20-20 milestone as Thunder beat Lakers

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City April 2, 2019. — AFP pic

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 3 — Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 119-103 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

It was just the second time in league history a player had at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game.

Wilt Chamberlain had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a 1968 game.

Westbrook finished off the feat in the final minute, nabbing Lance Stephenson’s miss with 41 seconds left, drawing a large ovation from the crowd.

Whether or not Westbrook would cap off the feat was the only question down the stretch, as Oklahoma City enjoyed a rare chance to savour a win during what has been a rough second half of the season.

Westbrook clinched the triple-double -- his 31st of the season -- with 4:38 left in the third quarter, hitting a contested jumper.

A few seconds later, after a Westbrook steal, his breakaway dunk lifted the Thunder to a 15-point lead.

After starting the game 2 of 14 from the field, Westbrook hit his next five shots to help Oklahoma City separate with a 35-point third quarter.

Jerami Grant led the Thunder with 22 points while Paul George had 19.

After jumping ahead by as many as 11 points early, Oklahoma City’s lead dissipated throughout the second quarter until Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put the Lakers ahead for the first time since the game’s opening moments on a 3-pointer with just less than four minutes remaining before halftime.

The Thunder closed the half on an 11-6 run to take the lead going into the locker room.

It was the first time the Thunder had led at the half since March 14. They’d trailed at the break in eight consecutive games and 17 of their 20 games since the All-Star break.

Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 23 points.

The Thunder won for just the third time in their last 10 games while the Lakers’ two-game winning streak ended.

Los Angeles was once again without much of its star power, with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram among those missing the game due to injuries. — Reuters