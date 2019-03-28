Brazil's Pato returns to Sao Paulo after China stint

Alexandre Pato (centre) of Tianjin Quanjian and teammate Anthony Modeste (left) compete for the ball with Helio (right) of Kitchee SC during their AFC Champions League group stage football match in Tianjin February 13, 2018. — AFP pic

SAO PAULO, March 28 — Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato joined Sao Paulo yesterday, returning to Brazil after a two-year stint with Chinese side Tianjin Tianhai, the Brazilian club said.

Pato, who has also enjoyed time at Corinthians, Chelsea and Villareal, signed a three-year contract with Sao Paulo. It will be his second spell at the club.

Pato, 29, broke into the Internacional side as a teenager in 2006 and helped them to the Club World Cup the same year when they beat Barcelona 1-0.

His pace, maturity and cool head in front of goal won him a transfer to AC Milan, where he spent five years.

However, he has failed to make a lasting mark at any of the six clubs he graced since and fallen out of favour at international level, with his last cap coming in 2013. — Reuters