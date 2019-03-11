Selangor notch first win in Super League

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Selangor played catch up before beating Kuala Lumpur 3-2 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras here, last night.

The maiden win saw the Red Giant squad going up two rungs to 10th position with six points after six matches while Kuala Lumpur stayed at the bottom with nary a point after five matches.

At the action in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur started the scoring in the fourth minute through Muhammad Syafwan Syahlan who headed in a pass from Zaiful Abdul Hakim.

Veteran player, Indera Putra Mahayuddin doubled the score in the 37th minute after taking advantage of a Selangor defender Taylor Regan’s mistake in the penalty box to drive in the ball beating Selangor keeper, Mohd Farizal Harun.

Shocked by the two goals, Selangor spruced up its game and managed to narrow the gap in the 66th minute through Sandro Da Silva via a penalty after he was fouled in the penalty box by Mohd Fitri Omar.

Winger Mohd Syazwan Zainon equalised for Selangor in the 71st minute through a solo attempt, before skipper Mohd Amri Yahyah confirm a win for the Red Giant squad in the 76th minute.

In the sole Premier League match, Terengganu FC 11 (TFC11) and Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDT II) shared one point in a scoreless draw at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kuala Terengganu.

The result did not change the position of JDT 11 on the Premier League’s chart with 13 points while TFC 11 rose one rung into fifth place after collecting eight points after five matches. — Bernama