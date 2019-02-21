Selangor, PKNS FC swap players

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Selangor Football Association (FAS) and PKNS FC agreed to swap players before the first transfer window closed at midnight yesterday.

FAS announced through their website, www.redgiants.faselangor.my, that Fandi Othman of PKNS FC would fill the left-back position of K. Kannan, who would join the club side.

The Johor-born Fandi began his football career with the Harimau Muda A team in 2009 and played for Johor Darul Ta’zim II, Melaka United and Felcra FC.

“The fullback is well-known for being a dedicated player. It is hoped that he will add quality to the Red Giants and help strengthen the defence,” said FAS.

Kannan, meanwhile, has been with the Selangor Super League squad since being absorbed from their President’s Cup team in 2016. — Bernama