Bologna sack Inzaghi and appoint Mihajlovic as coach

MILAN, Jan 29 ― Serie A strugglers Bologna have sacked coach Filippo Inzaghi and replaced him with Serbian Sinisa Mihajlovic, the club announced yesterday.

Bologna's Canadian owner Joey Saputo had blasted Sunday's 4-0 defeat to second-from bottom Frosinone as “pitiful”.

Under 45-year-old Inzaghi's guidance the team won just two games this season ― last September against Roma and Udinese ― and are in the relegation zone three points from safety.

Bologna thanked the former AC Milan boss and striker for “the work done with passion and professionalism” since arriving in Emilia-Romagna last June.

The team added the club's former coach Mihajlovic had signed a contract until June 30, with an option to extend for the 2019-20 season.

The 49-year-old Mihajlovic, who started his coaching career as an assistant to current Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini at Inter Milan in 2006, also coached Bologna in the 2008-09 season.

The former Serbia national coach was sacked by Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon in June after just nine days in the job.

But he has extensive experience in Italy with clubs such as Fiorentina, Catania, Sampdoria, AC Milan and Torino.

The ex-Yugoslavian international defender spent most of his playing career in Serie A with Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter.

Seven-time Italian champions Bologna won their last national title in 1964 and lifted the Uefa Intertoto Cup in 1998. ― AFP