SINGAPORE, March 25 — One of Singapore’s long-standing neighbourhood cinemas is preparing for its final reel, with Golden Village’s Tiong Bahru outlet set to close after 32 years in operation, according to a report by The Straits Times.

The five-screen cinema at Tiong Bahru Plaza will shutter when its lease expires, with March 29 marking its last day of operations.

Opened in 1994, it was the third cinema launched by Golden Village in Singapore, following its Yishun and Bishan locations.

In a statement today, the operator struck a reflective tone, saying, “The company extends its heartfelt appreciation to patrons, partners and the Tiong Bahru community for their continued support throughout the last 32 years.”

The closure will leave Golden Village with 17 cinemas across Singapore. Moviegoers have been directed to nearby outlets, including those at Funan, Cineleisure Orchard and Great World.

The company declined to disclose the reason behind the shutdown when queried by The Straits Times, and said it currently has no plans to open new cinemas.

Golden Village added that its most recent expansions — cinemas at Downtown East and Century Square — only opened in November 2025 and February 2026 respectively.