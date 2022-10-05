SINGAPORE, Oct 5 — Six areas, including four new public housing estates, will be designated as car-lite zones and will feature fewer parking lots than usual, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a joint release today.

The areas to be gazetted by LTA on October 31 are the housing estates of Ulu Pandan, Tengah, Mount Pleasant, Keppel Club in Greater Southern Waterfront, as well as Tanjong Rhu and Pearl’s Hill.

With today’s announcement, there will be 16 car-lite zones in total across Singapore. The car-lite boundaries of the Bayshore housing precinct in East Coast will also be enlarged.

These precincts are planned from the onset with good public transport, walking and cycling connections, which would allow for fewer parking lots in these areas, said both agencies.

In turn, reducing the number of parking lots provided in these precincts will free up more space for public facilities and greenery, said HDB and LTA.

Residents in these precincts will be prioritised for available lots, through new parking demand management measures, the authorities added.

These measures include:

Season parking will be reduced and restricted to residents only and will be prioritised for the first car of resident households.

Residents who buy season parking for their second and subsequent vehicles will be charged a higher Tier 2 season parking rate, which is subject to availability.

Short-term parking for visitors will remain available, albeit with limited lots. Parking charges may be adjusted based on demand.

Ulu Pandan housing estate

The joint statement also highlighted the Ulu Pandan housing estate, which will be featured in the upcoming November 2022 Build-to-Order sales exercise, as the “first car-lite HDB precinct” to be launched.

The new Ulu Pandan estate will be designed for residents to adopt “green modes of commuting”, said the statement.

Residents of the housing project there will have convenient access to rail and bus services, sheltered elevated linkways connecting them directly to Dover MRT station, and barrier-free access to bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue.

The estate will also feature a comprehensive network of walking and cycling paths providing connectivity to the neighbourhood centre and key amenities in Ghim Moh via the park connector network.

Vehicular roads will be segregated from the main pedestrian walkway and located at the perimeter of the precincts.

Parking lots in precincts located in close proximity of Dover MRT station will be reduced to free up space for other uses such as shared community spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, parks and greenery, added HDB and LTA.

Parking demand will be monitored, and parking measures refined if necessary upon completion of Ulu Pandan’s housing development, said the agencies. — TODAY