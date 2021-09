A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some Covid-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 — Singapore’s health ministry reported 1,939 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some Covid-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80 per cent of its population has been vaccinated against Covid-19. — Reuters