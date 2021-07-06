Covid-19: Two locally transmitted infections, both unlinked, among 10 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 6 — Singapore today recorded two new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, both of which have no links to past infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.
They were among a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, it said in a statement.
The remaining eight were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.
Of the imported cases, seven were detected on arrival in Singapore and one developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.
More details will be shared tonight, MOH added.
The total number of coronavirus infections in Singapore is now 62,640. — TODAY