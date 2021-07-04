Singapore police investigating 23-year-old man for threatening LGBTQ community in Instagram video

A screengrab of the now-viral Instagram live broadcast. — Facebook/Wake Up Singapore pic via TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 4 — Police are investigating a 23-year-old man who threatened violence against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community here in a now-viral Instagram live broadcast.

In response to TODAY’s queries, police confirmed that a report had been lodged and the man is currently assisting with their probe.

In the expletive-laden Instagram Live video that has now garnered over 8,000 views, the bespectacled man can be seen ranting against the LGBTQ community, going as far as saying he would be “the reason why LGBT would no longer exist in Singapore”.

The man, who goes by the name Ambuj Pandey, added that he would “make sure” the annual Pink Dot rally would not happen next year, and that he would “make it into a gang clash”.

The annual rally typically takes place in May, June or July but was not held physically this year and last, because of the pandemic.

In response to TODAY’s queries, LGBTQ rights group Pink Dot said it was aware of the video and that it contained multiple instances of expletives, LGBTQ slurs, specific threats of physical violence against the LGBTQ community and threats to disrupt and prevent the successful organisation of the Pink Dot rally in Hong Lim Park.

In a Facebook post on Friday (July 2), the group also said that it trusts the authorities to take the matter with “utmost seriousness” as they have made “unequivocal assurances” that action will be taken against those that stir hate speech against the LGBTQ community.

“Pink Dot is gravely concerned by these threats. The LGBTQ community here continue to face discrimination in their daily lives, and we take great pains to ensure that the event is a safe environment for all participants,” the group said in the post.

“That said, we kindly ask that you do not share this video online, as it contains potentially distressing content. Please also refrain from exposing the identities of those involved,” it added. — TODAY