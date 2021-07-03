4 locally transmitted infections, none unlinked, among 7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Singapore reports seven new Covid-19 cases, July 3, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 3 — Singapore today recorded four new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, all of which have been traced to previously reported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

All have already been placed in quarantine, MOH added.

MOH did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update on Saturday night.

The four locally transmitted cases were among a total of seven new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining three were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, one was detected on arrival in Singapore and two developed the disease while in isolation or stay-home notice.

Singapore’s coronavirus total now stands at 62,606 cases. — TODAY