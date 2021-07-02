Three locally transmitted infections, including one unlinked, among 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The three locally transmitted cases were among a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today in Singapore. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 2 — Singapore today (July 2) recorded three new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, one of which has not been traced to previously reported cases.

The other two were linked to earlier cases, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement. Both were detected through surveillance testing.

MoH did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The three locally transmitted cases were among a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MoH said.

The remaining seven were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, four were detected on arrival in Singapore and three developed the disease while in isolation or stay-home notice.

Singapore’s coronavirus total now stands at 62,599 cases. ― TODAY