Covid-19 vaccinators, swabbers among public service workers in Singapore to be protected under harassment law

From July 7, 2021, workers administering Covid-19 vaccine shots and swab tests will be given enhanced protection against abuse or harassment in the course of their duties. — Picture by Ili Nadhirah Mansor/TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 2 — From next Wednesday (July 7), workers administering Covid-19 vaccine shots and swab tests as well as those answering 995 emergency calls will be given more protection against abuse or harassment in the course of their duties.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that these persons would be included as public service workers under the Protection from Harassment (Public Service Worker) Order.

This order falls under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Under the Act, anyone who abuses, harasses or doxxes another person is liable for a jail term of up to six months or a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM20,827), or both.

Doxxing is the act of publishing an individual’s personal information, such as photos and contact details, with a view to harassing that person.

Where the victim is a public servant or public service worker on duty, an offender could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000, or given both penalties.

At present, public-facing workers delivering services essential to the public’s well-being or the proper functioning of the country are considered public service workers.

They include healthcare professionals in public healthcare institutions, educators in public schools and public sanitation workers with town councils.

Other additions to the list of public service workers who will be protected under the Protection from Harassment Act include:

Private-hire car drivers, excluding those offering carpooling services

Workers in crisis shelters and welfare homes

Blood donation workers

Workers caring for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals, including administrative workers

Workers administering healthcare services to those quarantined for the coronavirus who are under contracts with the health ministry

Workers handling queries from the public about social services who are under contracts with the Government

Temperature screeners and workers handling access control at all government facilities and locales listed in the Protection from Harassment (Public Service Worker) Order

MHA said that this latest move came after consultations with other government ministries and agencies.

It is the first review of the order since its introduction in 2014.

“The law recognises the importance of protecting public servants and public service workers from harassment because of the critical roles they play,” the ministry said. — TODAY