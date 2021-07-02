Covid-19: Four clusters closed in Singapore; two new community cases linked to Bukit Merah View market

Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 (pictured) is no longer a Covid-19 cluster, the Ministry of Health said. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 2 — Four Covid-19 clusters were closed yesterday (July 1), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said, as the seven-day moving average number of infections in the community that are linked to confirmed cases or not continues to trend downwards.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, MoH said that the four clusters were closed because no more cases had surfaced for the past two incubation periods.

They were:

― The one at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8

― One linked to a 49-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who works as a manager at consultancy firm Success Consultancy

― One linked to a 36-year-old Vietnamese woman who is a homemaker

― One linked to an 80-year-old Singaporean woman who is a retiree

As of yesterday, there are now 29 active clusters where the number of cases in each range from three to 93.

Of the four new locally transmitted cases reported yesterday, two have been linked to Block 105 Henderson Crescent.

The other two were added to the cluster at the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, which is still the largest active cluster here with 93 cases.

Six of the 10 new cases for the day were imported. Of the six, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore and five fell ill during isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 62,589.

Overall, MoH said that the number of new cases in the community has gone down from 92 in the week before to 58 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known sources of infection in the community has also dropped from 18 in the week before to eight in the past week.

“The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 7.1 and 1.1 respectively,” MOH said.

Hospitalised patients

There are now 127 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised.

Of these, nine require supplemental oxygen while another three are in critical condition under intensive care. All three under intensive care are aged above 60 and not vaccinated.

Among the nine who need oxygen aid, two were partially vaccinated. Six of the nine are aged over 60 and three are between the ages of 40 and 60.

“There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected,” MoH said.

“Over the last 28 days, 24 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to intensive care units or have died. Twenty-one are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and none is fully vaccinated.”

Vaccinations

Some 5.49 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given to about 3.38 million people as of Wednesday, the ministry said.

More than 2.1 million people have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen. ― TODAY