Covid-19: Four locally transmitted infections among 10 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 1 — Singapore today recorded four new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, all of whom have been traced to earlier cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Of the locally transmitted cases, three were detected while in quarantine and one from surveillance testing.

The four locally transmitted cases were among a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining six were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, one was detected on arrival in Singapore and five developed the disease while in isolation or stay-home notice.

Singapore’s coronavirus total now stands at 62,589 cases. — TODAY