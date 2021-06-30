Covid-19: Five locally transmitted infections among 16 new cases in Singapore

Of the locally transmitted cases, all were detected while in quarantine. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 30 — Singapore today recorded five new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, all of whom have been traced to earlier cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

MOH did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Of the locally transmitted cases, all were detected while in quarantine.

The five locally transmitted infections were among a total of 16 new cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining 11 were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, six were detected on arrival in Singapore and five had the disease while in isolation or stay-home notice.

The total number of infections here is now 62,579. — TODAY