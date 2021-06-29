Ten people, including policeman, taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after flat fire engulfs rooms across three floors in Singapore

The fire had engulfed the master bedrooms of three units on the third, fourth and fifth storeys. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Civil Defence Force via TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 29 — Ten people, including a police officer, were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation this morning after a fire broke out at a public housing block in Yishun.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted at 8.30am to the blaze at Block 141 Yishun Ring Road.

The fire had engulfed the master bedrooms of three units on the third, fourth and fifth storeys.

Although the blaze was contained in the master bedrooms, the resulting thick smoke had damaged other parts of the three units, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the bedrooms with three water jets.

“At the height of the firefighting operation, an additional water jet was used from the exterior of the block to suppress the fire which was leaping out from the third — and fourth-floor bedroom windows,” SCDF said.

About 100 residents from the second to 10th storeys of the block evacuated on their own before SCDF officers arrived.

Five off-duty SCDF officers who were in the vicinity showed up to lend aid to the firefighting operation, SCDF said.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. — TODAY