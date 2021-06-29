Covid-19: Five locally transmitted infections, all linked to earlier cases, among 10 new cases in Singapore

Four of the five locally transmitted cases were detected while in quarantine and one was from surveillance testing. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 29 — Singapore today recorded five new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, all of whom have been traced to earlier cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

MOH did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Four of the five locally transmitted cases were detected while in quarantine and one was from surveillance testing.

MOH, in its statement, did not break down the locally transmitted cases into those in the community and those in dormitories housing migrant workers.

The five locally transmitted cases were among a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today.

The remaining five were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, four were detected on arrival in Singapore and one developed Covid-19 while in isolation or stay-home notice.

Singapore’s total number of infections is now 62,563. — TODAY