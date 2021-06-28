Covid-19: Four community infections, all linked to earlier cases, among 9 new cases in Singapore

The four community cases were among a total of nine new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 28 — Singapore today recorded four new cases of Covid-19 in the community, all of whom have been traced to earlier cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This is the lowest number of community cases recorded in a day since June 11, when three infections in the community were recorded.

MOH did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight. All four have already been quarantined.

The remaining five were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, two were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in dormitories housing migrant workers.

Singapore’s total for Covid-19 cases is now 62,553. — TODAY