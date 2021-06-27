Singapore: 84-year-old visitor to Bukit Merah View block dies of Covid-19 complications, brings death toll to 36

A Covid-19 testing exercise being held at Block 125A Bukit Merah View on June 14, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 27 — A 84-year-old Singaporean woman died yesterday from complications due to Covid-19.

In a media statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the Singaporean woman was tested for Covid-19 on June 15 as part of its community surveillance testing for visitors to Block 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View — the largest active cluster with 89 cases.

The woman’s results came back positive the same day.

MOH in its statement added that she was not vaccinated and had a history of cancer, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them, it said.

There are now 36 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Singapore reported 17 new cases of Covid-19.

The total number of cases here now stands at 62,530. — TODAY