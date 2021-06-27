Covid-19: 12 community cases, including one unlinked, among 14 new infections in Singapore

The 12 community infections were among a total of 14 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Sunday, MOH said. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 27 — Singapore today recorded 12 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, one of which has not been traced to earlier cases.

The other 11 were linked to previous infections, 10 of which were detected while in quarantine and one from surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The ministry did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update on Sunday night.

The remaining two were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases in dormitories housing migrant workers.

Singapore’s total number of infections is now 62,544. — TODAY