13 community infections, including 6 unlinked among 17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Singapore reported 17 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday (June 26). — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 26 — Singapore today (June 26) recorded 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, six which have not been traced to earlier cases.

The other seven were linked to previous infections, four of which were detected while in quarantine and three from surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The ministry did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The 13 community infections were among a total of 17 new Covid-19 cases preliminary confirmed on Saturday, MOH said.

The remaining four were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, three were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in dormitories housing migrant workers.

Singapore’s total number of infections is now 62,530.