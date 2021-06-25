Singapore’s Orchard Hotel suspended for 11-person birthday celebration; 117 people fined for breaching rules at parks, beaches

Orchard Hotel had been ordered to suspend its operations for 30 days and fined S$1,000 for allowing 11 people to gather in a room for a birthday celebration. — Google Maps pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 25 — Orchard Hotel has been ordered to suspend its operations for 30 days after authorities found that it allowed 11 people to gather in a room for a birthday celebration in February.

During this period, Covid-19 safe management rules only allowed gatherings of up to eight.

The hotel located in the shopping belt will not be allowed to take any new room bookings from Friday (June 25) to July 24, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement on Friday.

It may, however, continue fulfilling existing bookings made before the suspension order, the ministry added.

Orchard Hotel was also fined S$1,000 (RM3,100) for the offence on February 6.

Investigations of the individuals involved in the incident are ongoing and enforcement action may be taken against them, said MSE.

MSE in its release also said that the Singapore Tourism Board will continue to conduct regular checks at hotels and take strict enforcement action against any breaches by hotels or its guests.

117 park, beach go-ers fined

Separately, 117 people have been fined at public parks and beaches since the start of the Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) period which began last Monday, MSE said.

Their offences included not wearing masks when engaging in strenuous exercises and gathering in groups larger than five.

In addition to the 117 individuals handed fines, 1,800 advisories were also issued to those found breaching Covid-19 rules at the parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board.

First-time individual offenders face a composition fine of S$300 while repeat offenders will face higher fines, or prosecution in court for egregious cases.

Operators that breach these measures — which include enforcing a 1m safe distancing between groups of diners — face closures even if it is their first offence. — TODAY