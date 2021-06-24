Five residents, visitors at Singapore’s Bukit Merah View test positive for Covid-19 following swabbing operations

A Covid-19 testing exercise being held at Block 125A Bukit Merah View on June 14, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 24 — Five out of the 2,133 residents and visitors at Bukit Merah View who underwent mandatory Covid-19 testing have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an update yesterday (June 23), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that it has concluded its mandatory and voluntary Covid-19 testing exercise of eight blocks of flats at Bukit Merah View on Monday.

The residents at Bukit Merah View had to undergo mandatory testing after the authorities found 21 infected people at one block there.

The blocks that were part of the testing exercise were 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View.

MoH also said in its statement that it has concluded mandatory Covid-19 testing at the Beo Crescent vicinity near Jalan Bukit Merah on June 20.

All 458 owners, tenants and staff members of shops and commercial units at Beo Crescent Market, Havelock Food Centre and residents at five residential blocks — 34, 36, 38, 40, and 46 — along Beo Crescent have tested negative for the virus.

As of Tuesday, the cluster at Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre has grown to 81 cases.

A new Covid-19 cluster at Block 90 Redhill Close was formed after three of the community cases reported on Tuesday were found to be linked. ― TODAY