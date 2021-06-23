Jail and fine for Singapore man who dragged, hit girlfriend outside Sentosa beach club in ‘prolonged and savage’ assault

Rahiman Rahim arriving at the State Courts on June 23, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 23 — In a drunken argument, Rahiman Rahim rained punches and kicks on his then-girlfriend while they were out in public, only stopping after a man intervened and called the police.

Doctors who examined the victim suspected that she had suffered a broken nose from the attack, but she did not turn up for further appointments to confirm the diagnosis.

She later told the authorities about feeling traumatised that Rahiman — someone she loved — had done this to her.

Today, Rahiman, 31, was jailed for two months and fined S$1,000 (RM3,094).

He was also ordered to pay compensation of S$184.70 to the victim, now aged 32, for her medical fees. He has to serve one more day behind bars if he cannot pay up.

The victim has since broken up with him.

Rahiman pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to her, as well as using criminal force on a taxi driver in an unrelated road rage incident.

Assault captured on CCTV

The court heard that Rahiman and the victim, who was not named in court documents, had gone to Rumours Beach Club at Sentosa for a drinking session with friends on July 29 last year.

They ordered three bottles of Prosecco, one bottle of cognac and a few alcoholic shots.

The couple grew intoxicated and got into an argument at about 8pm.

Rahiman then pulled her out of the club with his arm around her head and they continued arguing on the footpath outside.

His subsequent assault on her was captured on closed-circuit television camera footage, which was played in court.

He slapped and punched her, yelling at her after she fell. He then dragged her by the hair along the footpath, let go of her and threw one of her belongings at her head.

At least seven passers-by walked past them without rendering assistance, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kwang Jia Min told the court.

Rahiman proceeded to kick his girlfriend in the face. When she rolled onto her knees, he stamped on the back of her head and kicked her several times in the face and on the side of her head.

A 20-year-old man, who had been drinking with friends nearby, heard the commotion and told his friend to call the police.

Rahiman told him not to get involved. When he replied that the police was on their way, Rahiman threw his girlfriend’s belongings on the ground before returning to the club.

The other man carried the crying victim over to his friends. They gave her water and antiseptic wipes, comforting her until police officers and paramedics arrived.

Rahiman returned to the scene shortly after and confessed to the police, telling them that he had lost control during the argument. He had also not worn a face mask throughout the incident.

The victim was taken to Singapore General Hospital for urgent treatment, where she told paramedics that she did not need medical attention and just wanted to rest at home.

However, after realising the extent of her injuries, she went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital the next day.

A doctor found that she had sustained multiple bruises and abrasions. She was discharged with no medical leave and given a follow-up appointment in August last year.

X-ray results indicated a suspected nasal bone fracture, but she did not turn up for subsequent appointments.

Rahiman’s lawyer, Audrey Koo from Populus Law Corporation, told the court in mitigation: “He is not violent or mean, he has always been law-abiding.”

However, District Judge Tan Jen Tse noted that Rahiman had had enough time to calm down during the incident but instead continued beating up his girlfriend.

The judge also called the assault “prolonged and savage”.

‘You stupid or what?’

Separately, Rahiman was working as a Grab delivery rider when he got into a dispute with a taxi driver in November last year.

During the argument, the taxi driver took a photograph of Rahiman’s motorcycle licence plate number. Rahiman grew angry upon seeing this and pushed the driver’s hands.

The other man’s mobile phone fell and cracked from the impact.

He has since compensated the victim with S$350 for a new mobile phone contract.

For causing hurt, Rahiman could have been jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

He could also have been jailed for up to three months or fined up to S$1,500, or both, for using criminal force. — TODAY