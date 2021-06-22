Covid-19: 15 community infections, including 5 unlinked, among 18 new cases in Singapore

The community cases were among a total of 18 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 22 — Singapore today recorded 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, five of which have not been traced to earlier cases.

The other 10 were linked to previous infections, three of which were detected while in quarantine and seven from surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

It did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The remaining three were imported and had been placed on stay home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, two were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There are no new cases in dormitories housing migrant workers.

Singapore’s total number of infections now stands at 62,448 cases. — TODAY