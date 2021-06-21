Covid-19: 13 community infections, including five unlinked, among 16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The community infections were among a total of 16 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 21 — Singapore today recorded 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, five of which have not been traced to earlier cases.

The other eight were linked to previous infections, five of which were detected while in quarantine and three from surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The ministry did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The community infections were among a total of 16 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining three were imported and had been placed on stay home notices on arrival in Singapore. All three were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There are no new cases in dormitories housing migrant workers.

Singapore’s total cases of Covid-19 now stands at 62,430 cases. — TODAY