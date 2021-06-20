Covid-19: Nine community infections, including five unlinked, among 11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — Singapore reported nine new Covid-19 community cases today, five of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other four were linked to earlier cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Among the community cases, three had already been placed in quarantine.

The community infections were among a total of 11 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Sunday, MOH said.

The remaining two were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,414.

