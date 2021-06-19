14 community infections, including 4 unlinked, among 21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Singapore reported 14 new Covid-19 community cases on June 19, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 19 — Singapore reported 14 new Covid-19 community cases today (June 19), four of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other 10 were linked to earlier cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Among the community cases, seven had already been placed in quarantine.

The community infections were among a total of 21 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining seven were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

All the imported cases were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,403. — TODAY