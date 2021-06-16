Covid-19: Foreign domestic worker among four unlinked community cases in Singapore; Bukit Merah View cluster formed bulk of new infections

Covid-19 swab testing at Block 125A Bukit Merah View for stallholders of 116 Bukit Merah View, on June 14, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 16 — There were four cases with no known source of coronavirus infection in the community reported yesterday (June 15), including a foreign domestic worker, a homemaker as well as a sales representative at a cyber-security company.

The domestic worker, who is a 41-year-old Filipina, developed a sore throat, cough and anosmia — the partial or complete loss of the sense of smell — on June 14 and her employer took her to a regional screening centre.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its second update on the Covid-19 situation here that members of the public should not go to the regional screening centres unless they have been invited as part of the ministry’s community surveillance testing operations.

They should instead consult their primary care doctors who may then refer them for Covid-19 screening.

The screening centres support Covid-19 testing for target groups from the general community who are well or have been diagnosed to have acute respiratory infection. They do not accept walk-in requests for screening.

Apart from the domestic worker, the other three unlinked cases were:

― A 36-year-old Singaporean woman who is a homemaker

― A 30-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a sales representative at cyber-security firm Imperva Singapore

― A 35-year-old Singaporean man who is unemployed

MoH revised its daily tally of unlinked cases from five to four, after one case was linked to confirmed cases.

This was a 35-year-old Singaporean man who works as a senior executive at financial services company Nets. He is a family member and household contact of the 36-year-old homemaker above, an unlinked case.

In all, 14 community cases were confirmed for the day, including nine that were added to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster.

There were no imported cases and no new cases in migrant worker dormitories.

The last time there were no imported cases was almost a year ago, on June 29 last year.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone down from 93 in the week before to 60 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has, however, gone up from 10 in the week before to 18 in the past week.

In monitoring clusters, MoH said that those linked to the White Sands mall in Pasir Ris and a 64-year-old female permanent resident who is unemployed have been closed because no more cases had surfaced for the past two incubation periods.

Bukit Merah View Market cluster

― A 37-year-old female India national who is a food stall vendor at the food centre

― A 77-year-old Singaporean man who works as a food stall vendor at the food centre

― A 39-year-old male India national who is a food stall vendor at the food centre

― A 30-year-old male India national who works as a supervisor at Keong Hong Construction

― A 33-year-old female permanent resident who is a cleaner employed by Sats Facility Management

― An 87-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree

― A 35-year-old male India national who works as a sales executive at Halnaz Frozen Goods. The man has been working from home since May 16 but occasionally goes to the company’s shop at the market

― A 35-year-old Singaporean woman who is a teacher at KidsCampus (Chai Chee) childcare centre

― A 72-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 62,315.

Of these, 61,911 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 17 yesterday.

There are still 137 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and two are in critical condition under intensive care.

Another 233 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-four people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY