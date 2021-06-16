Covid-19: 19 community cases, including three unlinked, among 24 new infections in Singapore

The community cases were among a total of 24 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.—TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 16 — Singapore reported 19 new Covid-19 community infections today, three of which have not been traced to any previously reported cases.

The other 16 were linked to earlier infections, 10 of which were detected while in quarantine and six from surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update on Wednesday night.

The remaining five were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, two were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the migrant worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,339. — TODAY