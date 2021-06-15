14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all community infections with five unlinked

Five of the cases have not been traced to any previously reported infections. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 15 — Singapore reported a total of 14 new Covid-19 cases today, all of which were in the community.

The other nine were linked to earlier cases, five of which were detected while in quarantine and four from surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update to night.

There are no imported cases and no new cases in migrant worker dormitories.

The last time there were no imported cases was almost a year ago, on June 29 last year.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,315.