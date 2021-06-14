Covid-19: 19 locally transmitted infections, including two unlinked and one dorm resident, among 25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Two of the locally transmitted cases have not been traced to any previously reported infections. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 14 — Singapore reported 19 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases today, 18 in the community and one in a migrant worker dormitory.

Two of the locally transmitted cases have not been traced to any previously reported infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The other 17 were linked to earlier cases — 13 detected while in quarantine and four from surveillance testing.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The community cases were among a total of 25 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Monday, MOH said.

The remaining six were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, three were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,301. — TODAY