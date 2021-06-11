Three community cases, all unlinked, among nine new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

Singapore reported three new Covid-19 infections in the community today, all of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 11 — Singapore reported three new Covid-19 infections in the community today, all of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The community cases were among a total of nine new Covid-19 cases reported today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The remaining six were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, five were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There were no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,245.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY