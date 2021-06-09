Four new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, lowest daily tally since Feb 23

Singapore reported a total of four new Covid-19 infections today, the lowest daily count in more than three months. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 9 — Singapore reported a total of four new Covid-19 infections today, the lowest daily count in more than three months.

Today’s daily tally was the lowest since Feb 23, when four cases were also reported.

Two of today’s cases were in the community, one of which has not been traced to any previously reported infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The other community case was linked to an earlier case, and had already been placed in quarantine, the ministry said.

MOH did not state which case it was linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The other two cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. Both were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the migrant workers’ dormitories, MOH said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,228. — TODAY