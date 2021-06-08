86-year-old Singaporean dies of Covid-19 complications, brings death toll to 34

A woman was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 30, 2021 when she was warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (pictured) for an unrelated medical condition. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 8 — An 86-year-old Singaporean woman died yesterday from complications due to Covid-19, bringing Singapore’s coronavirus death toll to 34.

In a media statement today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the woman’s infection was confirmed on April 30 when she was warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

The woman — who has not been vaccinated — had a history of diabetes mellitus, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

Hyperlipidaemia is a condition where a person has high levels of lipids such as cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood. It is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke.

Hypothyroidism is where one’s thyroid gland does not produce adequate levels of certain crucial hormones.

The woman was classified by MOH as being part of the Covid-19 cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) when the ministry reported her infection on May 1.

In its statement then, the ministry said that the woman’s husband had been warded at TTSH’s Ward 9D from April 20 to 22.

The first case detected at the hospital was a 46-year-old female Filipino nurse who was deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward.

MOH said that Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has reached out to the 86-year-old woman’s family and is extending help to them.

Today, Singapore recorded nine new Covid-19 cases, four of which were in the community.

The total number of Covid-19 cases here now stands at 62,219. — TODAY