35 community infections, including two unlinked, among 45 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

A view of [email protected] housing facility in Hougang for people with intellectual disability. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 3 — Singapore reported 35 new community cases of Covid-19 today, two of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release that 22 of the community cases were linked to the [email protected] housing facility in Hougang for people with intellectual disability. The cases had been made public by the Ministry of Social and Family Development last night.

They had all been quarantined before detection, MOH said.

The other 11 community infections today were linked to earlier cases, six of whom had already been placed in quarantine and five were detected through surveillance testing.

MOH did not state which cases the 11 were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Another 10 new cases were imported, bringing the daily tally to 45.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. Five of them were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,145. — TODAY