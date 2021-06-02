Over half of 52,000 students invited to take Covid-19 vaccines have booked slots, says Singapore’s Education Ministry

More than 400,000 students from Singapore’s schools and institutes of higher learning will be progressively invited to sign up for vaccination against Covid-19 from June 1, 2021. ― Reuters pic via TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 2 — Out of the 52,000 students who have received text messages inviting them to register for Covid-19 vaccinations as at 7pm yesterday (June 1), more than half have booked their appointments.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) provided this update in response to media queries.

“Vaccination for students in schools and institutes of higher learning is part of the larger national efforts to keep our education institutions and the wider community safe,” it said.

“All medically eligible individuals are encouraged to get vaccinated when vaccination is offered to them.”

The ministry announced on Monday that more than 400,000 students from Singapore’s schools and institutes of higher learning will be progressively invited to sign up for vaccination against Covid-19 from June 1.

The invitations will be first rolled out to graduating cohorts at the secondary schools and pre-university levels, particularly those sitting for the GCE N-, O- and A-Level examinations, or those of equivalent qualifications, in the second half of the year.

“This is so that these students can have “greater flexibility in scheduling their vaccination appointments in view of their upcoming national examinations,” it said then.

Text messages will be sent to students who are 18 years old and above, and to parents of students below 18.

The push for students to get their jabs came after more children were infected by the coronavirus in recent weeks. The Health Sciences Authority also approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15. ― TODAY