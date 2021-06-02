Likely ongoing Covid-19 transmission among Hua Zai workers, all 26 outlets closed for two weeks, says Singapore’s Health Ministry

A Hua Zai food stall at Yishun81 Coffee Shop at Block 925, Yishun Central 1. ― Picture via Facebook/Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight

SINGAPORE, June 2 — All 26 outlets of Hua Zai, a food-and-beverage business, will be closed from yesterday (June 1) for 14 days on the back of “likely ongoing transmission” of Covid-19 among its employees at some stalls, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

In a news release yesterday, MoH said that the outlet at NTUC Foodfare coffee shop in Anchorvale, located in Sengkang, has been closed since May 30 following the detection of cases linked to a cluster there.

“To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, all 26 Hua Zai outlets will be closed to all members of the public starting from June 1 and re-open 14 days later, on June 15,” MoH said.

As of yesterday, nine cases have since been linked to the cluster in Anchorvale.

It was first detected after a 33-year-old Malaysian man who works as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai Eating House was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 29. MoH did not state where that outlet was located. ― TODAY