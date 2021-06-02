Covid-19: Construction workers in Singapore not living in dorms to self-swab under new pilot

A swab test being carried out at a regional screening centre in Singapore on June 12, 2020. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, June 2 — Unvaccinated construction workers who are not living in dormitories will soon have to swab themselves or each other once every three days as an added measure to keep the risk of Covid-19 transmission at worksites in check.

This comes on top of the seven-day or 14-day rostered routine testing they are already expected to undergo.

The new testing regime will begin as a pilot initiative at selected worksites, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in a circular on Monday (May 31).

Vaccinated workers will not have to be swabbed as often, but they will still have to undergo one extra swab test on top of the existing testing regime, the authority said.

Chew Keat Chuan, commissioner of building control at BCA, wrote in the circular that more sites will be progressively included as the authorities ramp up the supply of antigen rapid test kits.

“We will provide more details on the antigen rapid test requirements and implementation when ready, including the necessary training and preparation required,” he added.

During the pilot, each employer will appoint trained personnel as supervisors to ensure proper infection prevention controls, adherence to safe management measures and the correct use of test kits, he said.

Some worksites will also designate and train specific personnel who administer the swabs for their colleagues.

Besides implementing antigen rapid tests at worksites, firms should also review the accommodation of their workers where necessary, and segregate their workers as much as possible, as other ways to cut the risk of transmission, Chew said.

He then urged contractors who would like to consider rehousing their workers at the dormitories to refer to a list of purpose-built dormitories available on the Ministry of Manpower’s website.

Stressing that there are incidences of Covid-19 cases in the community, he said that firms are encouraged to minimise the need for personnel to access worksites and to prioritise access for core work activities.

“With the evolving Covid-19 situation, we urge firms to remain agile in adapting and implementing enhanced safe management measures and controls to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in the construction workforce,” he said.

“BCA will continue to work closely with the sector to avoid disruptions to the construction projects and works, by keeping safe management measures robust and enhancing them when required.” ― TODAY