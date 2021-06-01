Staff member at White Sands Primary School, karaoke club manager among three unlinked Covid-19 community cases in Singapore

A recent Covid-19 cluster at the NTUC Foodfare coffee shop (pictured) in Anchorvale, Sengkang, has two more cases added to it, bringing the number there to nine. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 1 — A woman who works in an administrative role at White Sands Primary School in Pasir Ris, a manager at a karaoke lounge as well as a homemaker were the three new community Covid-19 cases yesterday (May 31) that have not been traced to any source of infection.

The administrative worker is a 60-year-old Singaporean woman, the manager is a 68-year-old Singaporean man who works at Phoenix Entertainment Karaoke TV Music Lounge in Jurong, and the homemaker is a 72-year-old Singaporean woman.

They were part of 16 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Another seven were imported, bringing the total number of cases confirmed yesterday to 23.

A recent cluster at the NTUC Foodfare coffee shop in Anchorvale, Sengkang, has two more cases added to it, bringing the number there to nine.

The cleaners from Hong Ye Group, which is another cluster, now has 21 confirmed cases after four cases were linked to it.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 185 in the week before to 128 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also gone down from 32 in the week before to 26 in the past week.

New cases from NTUC Foodfare cluster

― A 33-year-old male permanent resident who works as a supervisor at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight Rice Noodle stall at 308 Achorvale Road in Sengkang

― A 33-year-old Malaysian man who works as a kitchen assistant at the same food stall as well as its outlet at 476D Upper Serangoon View in Hougang

New cases linked to cluster of Hong Ye Group’s cleaners

― An 18-year-old male Singaporean who is employed by Hong Ye Group as a cleaner at Changi Business Park

― An 18-year-old male Singaporean who is a full-time national serviceman at the Civil Defence Academy near Tengah

― A 16-year-old male Singaporean who is unemployed

― An 11-year-old Singaporean boy who is a student at New Town Primary School and was last in school on May 18

Cases linked to past infections

― A 33-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a manager at Changi Airport Group and has been working from home

― A 45-year-old Singaporean woman who is a homemaker

― A nine-year-old Singaporean girl who is a student at Chua Chu Kang Primary School and was last in school on May 18. The girl attends student care at Happy Star Learning Hub Student Care & Tuition Centre

― A 56-year-old Singaporean woman who is a homemaker

― An 82-year-old Singaporean woman who is a retiree

― A 54-year-old Singaporean man who works as a senior executive at equipment supplier Eng Soon Chair & Table Hire Service

― A 30-year-old Malaysian man who works as an administrative staff member at Sin Wei Precision Mechanical

Imported cases

The seven new cases were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival here, MOH said.

They were:

― One Singaporean and three permanent residents who returned from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines

― Three work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar — one of whom is a foreign domestic worker

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 62,051.

Of these, 61,459 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 25 yesterday.

There are still 223 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and two are in critical condition.

Another 336 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-three people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY