Covid-19: 15 community cases, including seven unlinked, among 18 new infections in Singapore

Among the community cases, six had already been placed in quarantine. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 1 — Singapore reported 15 new Covid-19 infections in the community today, seven of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other eight were linked to earlier cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update on Tuesday night.

Among the community cases, six had already been placed in quarantine. Two cases were detected through surveillance testing.

The community cases were among a total of 18 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining three were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases in the migrant workers’ dormitories, the ministry added. — TODAY