Singapore PM Lee to give live address on Covid-19 situation at 4pm on May 31

The speech will be broadcast live on Mediacorp channels and Facebook. ― Picture courtesy of Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information via TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 30 — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be giving a live address at 4pm tomorrow on how Singapore plans to keep Covid-19 under control, he announced on his Facebook page today.

The speech will be telecast live on Mediacorp channels and on Lee’s Facebook page.

Lee noted that the number of new community cases has stabilised over the last two weeks, and that the tightened measures to keep Singaporeans safe are working.

Tomorrow, he will share how Singapore plans to keep Covid-19 under control, while progressively opening up again.

Lee added: “The solution: Testing, contact tracing, and vaccinating, all faster, and more. Also: What will the new normal be like?”

The last time Lee had given a public address specifically on the Covid-19 situation was in December last year, when he announced Phase Three of Singapore’s gradual reopening.

Prior to that, he had also given a live address in April 2020 to announce the extension of the circuit breaker period.

Singapore reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 today, 19 of which were in the community.

It took the country’s overall tally of infections to 62,028. — TODAY