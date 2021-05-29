No need for more restrictions as current Covid-19 measures are working to curb infections, says Singapore minister

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong (pictured) said that based on the preliminary assessment, the tightened restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus have worked because Singaporeans scaled back on their social and economic activities. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, May 29 — The latest round of community restrictions introduced to control the spread of infection are working, and therefore there is no need for the government to tighten restrictions any further during this period, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said.

Speaking to reporters yesterday (May 28), Wong, who is co-chair of the government's Covid-19 task force, said that a fuller assessment of the pandemic situation here will be provided on Monday at a press conference.

Evidence that the current tightened restrictions have successfully curbed the spread of infection can be seen from the daily case numbers, which have stabilised in the past week and even declined slightly, he said.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had pointed out that the three-day moving average number of cases has hovered around the same figure since May 16, addressing concerns among some Singaporeans about the pandemic and whether the situation here was “getting very bad”.

Wong added that based on the preliminary assessment, the measures have worked because Singaporeans have cooperated with the measures by scaling back on their social and economic activities.

“If the virus were to be left on its own basically, easily by now, you would have an exponential rise, a doubling of cases. We have not experienced that. I think cases have stabilised, even declined slightly,” he said.

“I think if we continue to do that, as we have been saying all this while, then we have a very good chance of continuing to bring down cases and keeping the infections in check.”

That being said, Wong stressed that the good progress does not mean that Singaporeans can afford to be complacent now.

“We still have to be vigilant, do everything we can, for everyone in Singapore to do our part. Scale back activities, minimise movement, be alert and vigilant whenever we go out and take all the necessary precautions.”

When asked when the Covid-19 pandemic will become endemic, Wong said that he cannot predict what is going to happen years later.

However, he said that the Government is planning for a possible scenario down the road where Singaporeans would have to learn to live with the coronavirus with sensible precautions.

That would include getting vaccinated and having booster jabs after that from time to time.

There may be better treatments for people by then, making people less fearful of the disease, he added. He does not know when such a situation will arise but many experts are highlighting that this is potentially a way the pandemic may unfold. ― TODAY